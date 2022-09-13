Bear Market DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines:European stocks weaken and will continue to see further downside, based off our Elliott Wave Analysis.
Elliott Wave Market Indices: Wave i) of C.
Trading Strategy: Short Wave (c) of ii) late Wed or Thursday.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
05:46 EURO STOXX 50.
08:11 UKX / FTSE 100.
10:30 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY..
17:11 Thanks for watching!
European Indices Elliott Wave Counts:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave count: i) of C of (B).
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave count: i) of C of (B).
EURO STOXX 50 Wave count: i) of C of (B).
FOREX EURUSD GBPUSD Dollar Index DXY Wave 4.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls are coming up for air following big sell-off
AUD/USD could be primed for a bullish correction prior to the next leg to the downside. Bears have the 0.6713, 0.6699 and 0.6682 levels in their sights. If the market doesn't just continue to freefall, then a correction in AUD/USD would be expected at this juncture.
EUR/USD: More weakness ahead on Tweezer Tops formation, 0.9860 a key support
The EUR/USD pair is attempting a rebound after hitting a low of 0.9855 on Tuesday. It seems that a less-confident buying interest is a dead-cat bounce after a bloodbath in the risk-perceived currency. The asset witnessed a vertical downside momentum after failing to recapture the critical hurdle of 1.0200.
Gold licks US inflation-linked wounds near $1,700
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured at around $1,700 as bears take a breather after the biggest daily slump in two weeks, thanks to US inflation. It should, however, be noted that a lack of major data/events seemed to restrict the immediate bullion moves during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Ethereum bulls fold before the Merge, but this is why ETH price pullback isn’t a bad thing
ETH is giving up on its bid for a pre-Merge rally amid concerns over rising inflation. The token exchanges hands slightly above $1,600, with losses expected to close below the same level today. This pullback might give investors another chance to catch an anticipated Merge-triggered bullish breakout.
US CPI puts a rocket under the dollar
Up until this afternoon’s US CPI number it had all been going so well, with European markets initially picking up where they left off yesterday, trading at two-week highs, despite another sharp deterioration in the latest German and EU ZEW expectations survey for September.