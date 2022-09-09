DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines:Market rallies as Investors exit European equity ETFs at fastest pace since Brexit.
Elliott Wave Market Indices: Bear Market Corrective rally: Wave c) of B or 2.
Trading Strategy: Friday and Monday Risk On.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
02:53 EURO STOXX 50.
05:12 UKX / FTSE 100.
06:06 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
11:58 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls remain capped below 0.6800 on China inflation miss
AUD/USD is holding sizeable gains below 0.6800, as bulls remain restricted by the big miss on the Chinese CPI and PPI prints. The US dollar correction extends, despite the rally in the Treasury yields and Powell's hawkish rhetoric.
EUR/USD pierces 20-DMA to rise past 1.0000 inside bearish channel
EUR/USD extends the early-week rebound from a two-month-old support line as it marches to 1.0020 during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency crosses the 20-DMA while staying inside a downward-sloping trend channel established since early May.
Gold pares ECB, Powell-led losses above $1,700, focus on inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) renews intraday high near $1,715 as it consolidates the previous day’s losses amid cautious optimism during Friday’s Asian session. The metal’s recent upside could also be linked to the lack of major data.
This is how long it would take for Polkadot to initiate a 210% recovery
Polkadot is among the cohort of cryptocurrencies that have yet to witness any recovery since the recent spikes in prices were wiped out by the dips in August. Standing at its June lows, DOT needs support from its investors as well as the broader market cues.
When rising unemployment is not good news for gold
Powell, we could have a problem! According to the BLS, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in the previous month, as the chart below shows. It seems to be a fatal blow to the narrative of a strong labor market.