DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines:European markets finished mixed as of the most recent closing prices. The DAX gained 0.35% and the CAC 40 rose 0.02%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.86%.
Elliott Wave Market Indices: Bear Market Corrective rally: Wave (iii) of c). Looking for a short trade late Thursday or Friday morning.
Trading Strategy: Short trades on Friday, wait for the next video to see the set ups.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
08:46 EURO STOXX 50.
16:36 UKX / FTSE 100.
20:73 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
25:26 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6750 on dismal Australian data
AUD/USD is trading with heavy losses below 0.6750 in Asia, as bulls have thrown in the towel following a key correction. A big miss on the Australian trade surplus is adding to the weight on the AUD. The US dollar is recovering ahead of Powell's speech. RBA's Lowe eyed as well.
EUR/USD clings to mild losses near parity as ECB hawks, Fed’s Powell flex muscles
EUR/USD portrays the typical pre-event anxiety as it takes rounds to 0.9990-1.000 during early Thursday morning in Europe. Also keeping pair traders on the edge is the mixed nature of the latest risk catalysts and sluggish yields of late.
Gold oscillates below $1,720 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price is displaying a time-based correction after sensing exhaustion at around $1,720.00 in the Asian session. Earlier, the precious metal witnessed a decent rally after sustaining above the psychological support of $1,700.00.
Bitcoin capitulates for the sixth time in 12 years as its price hits $18,700
No matter how often you hear it, the fact that Bitcoin, which once used to be worth around $67,655, has been struggling to breach the $25,000 mark for three months will always be surprising. But after the events of June, the ensuing fluctuations and recent dips have dragged the king coin down to its former lows.
ECB Preview: Will tough times call for tough measures? Premium
After raising interest rates for the first time in over a decade in July, the European Central Bank (ECB) is set for another rate increase this Thursday. Markets are wagering a 75 bps rate hike amid surging energy costs.