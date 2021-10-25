EU Indices DAX 40 FTSE 100 STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading.

Euro Indices, are in a complicated wave (4) and to make it even trickier each subset structure is in three waves, so we are seeing groups of three waves.

Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:

DAX 40 Elliott Wave 3 of (5).

FTSE 100 Elliott Wave 3 of (5).

STOXX 50 Elliott Wave 3 of (5).

Trading Tip:

"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it"