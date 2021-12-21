DAX 40 Index, FTSE 100 & Euro STOXX 50 SX5E Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies
Euro Indices Overview: Elliott Wave Triangle pattern
00:00 EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis
05:50 DAX 40 (GDAXI) Elliott Wave Analysis
10:35 UK100 / FTSE 100 Elliott Wave Analysis
17:50 Thank you for watching Euro Indices Elliott Wave Analysis
European Indices Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave c) of D of (4)
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave Triangle (4)
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave c) of D of (4)
