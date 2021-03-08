DAX 30 | UK100 | Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Overview: Risk on for indices in line with the US indices finding support last session and expected follow through today
DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Small Wave iii to take the Dax and uk100 higher in the next session
DAX30 Trading Strategy: Long Trades above 14,000 and 14,100
