DAX 30 | UK100 | Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Overview: Risk on for indices in line with the US indices finding support last session and expected follow through today towards 15000
DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Small Wave iii to take the Dax and uk100 higher in the next session
DAX30 Trading Strategy: Long trades in play and adding on the support of 14,500
