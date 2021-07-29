DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: DAX, Stoxx 50 and the FTSE 100 Correcting in a bullish trend, expect further highs
DAX30 Technical Analysis: Using Elliott wave to confirm the end of the retracement, this confirmation should be in the next session, leaving a long trade opportunity on Friday
DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Wave (iv) of i)
TradingLevels: 15,000 Medium Level as support, secondary support is Group2 14,800|14,720|14,650
DAX30 Trading Strategy:Waiting for Wave (ii) to unfold - see video.
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
