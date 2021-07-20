DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: DAX, Stoxx 50 and the FTSE 100 Are in the final stages of completing a month long bullish corrective pattern
DAX30 Technical Analysis: The correction that started 15 June is still not completed but we are in the final stages
DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Wave (iv) of c) of 4
TradingLevels: 15,000 Medium Level as support, secondary support is Group2 14,800|14,720|14,650
DAX30 Trading Strategy:Once Wave (v) of c) of 4 is completed we can start to look for the long trade set up.
