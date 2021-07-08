Technical Analysis Elliott Wave DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50
Overview: Euro Indices are in a bullish mode now.
DAX30 Technical Analysis: Euro Indices can now follow the US indices higher as their corrective patterns appear completed
Elliott Wave: The bullish Wave 4 Triangle pattern is completed, we are now looking at thge first impulse wave upwards and the video explains how to buy the retracement as wave two
TradingLevels: 15,600 is the corrections balance line
DAX30 Trading Strategy:Long with 15,650 as the support
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
