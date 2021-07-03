Technical Analysis Elliott Wave DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50
Overview: Euro Indices are in a bullish corrective pattern that should work lower
DAX30 Technical Analysis: Bullish corrective pattern wave four in play. the 15600 is the line in the sand as support and resistance for the next short term direction
Elliott Wave: Wave c) of 4 completed
TradingLevels: 15,600 is the corrections balance line
DAX30 Trading Strategy:Long with 15,650 as the support
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces in the aftermath of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has recovered to 1.1850 after the US reported an increase of 850,000, better than expected yet with limited upward revisions. Wages are up only 0.3% monthly.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.3750 after NFP, amid virus worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, above pre-Nonfarm Payrolls levels. While America's jobs figures beat estimates, the event triggered a decline in the dollar after the initial rise. Worries about the Delta virus variant are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops post-NFP, remains below $1,800
Gold spiked to over one week tops in reaction to mixed US jobs report, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the $1,800 mark. The headline NFP print smashed expectations and showed that the US economy added 850K new jobs in June.
The 'War on Crypto' intensifies as regulators go against Binance
Thailand SEC is investigating Binance for operating a digital business without a license. The crypto business is accused of conducting its business in the country illegally. Binance could face jail terms and pay fines and penalties.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.