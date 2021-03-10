Dax
Dax 30 March beat the February/March high at 14185/195 for a buy signal & we topped exactly at the next target of 14480/500.
Daily analysis
Dax holding above the February/March high at 14185/195 is a buy signal. We have stalled at the first target of 14480/500, but outlook remains positive as we look for 14540/560, perhaps as far as 14595/605.
Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 14350/330 but if we are lucky we will see a retest of 14220/180 for a buying opportunity with stops below 14100.
Chart
