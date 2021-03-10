Dax

Dax 30 March beat the February/March high at 14185/195 for a buy signal & we topped exactly at the next target of 14480/500.

Daily analysis

Dax holding above the February/March high at 14185/195 is a buy signal. We have stalled at the first target of 14480/500, but outlook remains positive as we look for 14540/560, perhaps as far as 14595/605.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 14350/330 but if we are lucky we will see a retest of 14220/180 for a buying opportunity with stops below 14100.

The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.

