DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE

Dax 30 June very erratic & more volatile but cannot break higher. However, we bottomed exactly at the best support at 15390/350.

We held just 9 ticks above here yesterday.

EuroStoxx 50 June also ignoring 2 dragonfly doji’s on the weekly chart as we beat 4025/35 & now use this level as support.

FTSE 100 June bottomed exactly at first support at 6990/80 all this week.

Daily analysis

Dax topped exactly at the next target of 15580/595. This week. A break higher can target 15650, perhaps as far as 15690/710.

We bottomed exactly at the best support at 15390/350, although it is getting harder to identify reliable levels the longer we trade sideways – eventually every price becomes a level! Further support at 15290/270. Longs need stops below 15250.

EuroStoxx holding 4030/25 targets 4050/55 then 4100/10.

First support at 4035/25 of course. Below 4015 however, tests strong support at 3990/85 & again at 3970/65.

FTSE holding first support at 6990/80 perfectly all this week to target 7030/35. A break higher again re-targets 7075/85 before the 2021 high at 7133/43.

First support at 6990/80 again today then a buying opportunity at 6950/30. Longs need stops below 6920.

Chart