DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax 30 June very erratic & more volatile but cannot break higher. However, we bottomed exactly at the best support at 15390/350.
We held just 9 ticks above here yesterday.
EuroStoxx 50 June also ignoring 2 dragonfly doji’s on the weekly chart as we beat 4025/35 & now use this level as support.
FTSE 100 June bottomed exactly at first support at 6990/80 all this week.
Daily analysis
Dax topped exactly at the next target of 15580/595. This week. A break higher can target 15650, perhaps as far as 15690/710.
We bottomed exactly at the best support at 15390/350, although it is getting harder to identify reliable levels the longer we trade sideways – eventually every price becomes a level! Further support at 15290/270. Longs need stops below 15250.
EuroStoxx holding 4030/25 targets 4050/55 then 4100/10.
First support at 4035/25 of course. Below 4015 however, tests strong support at 3990/85 & again at 3970/65.
FTSE holding first support at 6990/80 perfectly all this week to target 7030/35. A break higher again re-targets 7075/85 before the 2021 high at 7133/43.
First support at 6990/80 again today then a buying opportunity at 6950/30. Longs need stops below 6920.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE-speak. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.