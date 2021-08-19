DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading

Overview: No Change; DAX, STOXX 50 and the FTSE 100 Euro Indices edging higher in line with US Indices and are expected to continue to the end of the month.

DAX30 Technical Analysis: Resistance at 16,000 and the target for the next top is 16,100 - 16,200

DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Intermediate Wave (3) to complete around the 27 August 16,100 - 16,200

TradingLevels: 16,000 Group1 above is 16,100|200|300 and below 15,800|15,772|15,650 this is the range for corrective swings across the 16,000

DAX30 Trading Strategy:Holding long trades for the DAX UK100 and STOXX 50. See Video to profit levels.

