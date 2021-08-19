DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading
Overview: No Change; DAX, STOXX 50 and the FTSE 100 Euro Indices edging higher in line with US Indices and are expected to continue to the end of the month.
DAX30 Technical Analysis: Resistance at 16,000 and the target for the next top is 16,100 - 16,200
DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Intermediate Wave (3) to complete around the 27 August 16,100 - 16,200
TradingLevels: 16,000 Group1 above is 16,100|200|300 and below 15,800|15,772|15,650 this is the range for corrective swings across the 16,000
DAX30 Trading Strategy:Holding long trades for the DAX UK100 and STOXX 50. See Video to profit levels.
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
