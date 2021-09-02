EU Indices DAX 30 FTSE 100 STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading.

European indices technical analysis Elliott Wave forecast overview

Yesterday we called the low in for these European indices and today's price action has confirm as positive for further upside, so risk on for the.

DAX, FTSE and STOXX 50. The video explains clearly where and when to enter using Elliott wave and the TradingLevels.

Elliott Wave analysis wave count

DAX 30 Elliott Wave Triangle c of (d) of iv) of 5 of (3).

FTSE 100 Elliott Wave ii of (iii) v) of 5 of (3).

STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Triangle c of (d) of iv) of 5 of (3).

Shortcuts to what you want

00:00 UK100 Elliott Wave Analysis.

02:32 STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis.

04:50 DAX 30 Elliott Wave Analysis.

