EU Indices DAX 30 FTSE 100 STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading.
European indices technical analysis Elliott Wave forecast overview
Yesterday we called the low in for these European indices and today's price action has confirm as positive for further upside, so risk on for the.
DAX, FTSE and STOXX 50. The video explains clearly where and when to enter using Elliott wave and the TradingLevels.
Elliott Wave analysis wave count
DAX 30 Elliott Wave Triangle c of (d) of iv) of 5 of (3).
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave ii of (iii) v) of 5 of (3).
STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Triangle c of (d) of iv) of 5 of (3).
Shortcuts to what you want
00:00 UK100 Elliott Wave Analysis.
02:32 STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis.
04:50 DAX 30 Elliott Wave Analysis.
08:15 Thank you for watching Euro Indices Elliott Wave Analysis.
