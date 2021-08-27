EU Indices DAX 30 UK100 FTSE STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading.
European Indices Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast overview:
Yesterday we called the low in for these European indices and today's price action has confirm as positive for further upside, so risk on for the DAX, FTSE and STOXX 50. The video explains clearly where and when to enter using Elliott wave and the TradingLevels.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 30 Elliott Wave Triangle c of (d) of iv) of 5 of (3).
UK100 Elliott Wave (iii) v) of 5 of (3).
STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Triangle c of (d) of iv) of 5 of (3).
Shortcuts to what you want:
00:00 DAX 30 Elliott Wave Analysis.
03:18 STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis.
05:16 UK100 Elliott Wave Analysis.
08:50 Thank you for watching Euro Indices Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls have better chances after a dovish Powell
The greenback plummeted on Friday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh weekly high of 1.1801 to settle a few pips below it. The week starts with a holiday in the UK, which may keep volumes low. EUR/USD has shifted to bullish in the near term, it needs to clear the 1.1800 area.
GBP/USD: Further gains depending on the dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3805, shedding some 50 pips ahead of the close to finish the day around 1.3760. The UK government does not plan new measures despite the spread of Delta. GBP/USD has a limited bullish potential, but the broad dollar’s weakness could push it higher.
Gold could target $1,830 next ahead of NFP
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the XAU/USD pair to climb above $1,800 at the start of the week. However, the pair struggled to clear the key resistance area that seems to have formed at $1,810 mid-week.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Why is PLTR stock up?
What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post.