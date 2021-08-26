EU Indices DAX 30 UK100 FTSE STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading.
European Indices Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast overview:
Yesterday we called the low in for these European indices and today's price action has confirm as positive for further upside, so risk on for the.
DAX, FTSE and STOXX 50. The video explains clearly where and when to enter using Elliott wave and the TradingLevels.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 30 Elliott Wave (iii) v) of 5 of (3).
UK100 Elliott Wave (iii) v) of 5 of (3).
STOXX 50 Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of 5 of (3).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
