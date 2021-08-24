EU Indices DAX 30 UK100 FTSE STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading
European Indices Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast overview:
Yesterday we called the low in for these European indices and today's price action has confirmed as positive for further upside, so risk on for the DAX, FTSE and STOXX 50. The video explains clearly where and when to enter using Elliott wave and the TradingLevels.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 30 Elliott Wave (iii) v) of 5 of (3).
UK100 Elliott Wave (iii) v) of 5 of (3).
STOXX 50 Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of 5 of (3).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s
GBP/USD is consolidating above 1.3700, virtually flat on the day following a sharp rally to the upside the prior day. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
Bitcoin to reach $59,600 within a month
Bitcoin is surfing on a favorable tailwind in the markets with risk at the beginning of this week adding fuel to its rally. Buyers are in control, and a trend line is still very much in play as support. $51,155 acts as resistance. Once beyond, Bitcoin could be on a tear.
Will Jackson Hole become a dovish event?
Chair of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaking on the economic outlook at the upcoming central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium, will dominate market direction. Fed officials appear on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year.