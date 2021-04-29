DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Overview: Elliott Wave (iv) correction in play.
Elliott Wave Wave b of (iv) correction
TradingLevels: The Dax 15,500 Minor level resistance with first support 15300/200
DAX30 Trading Strategy: We will look to buy of the end of Wave c of (iv)
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
EUR/USD: Refreshes two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100
EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
Dogecoin price spikes on social media buzz, but eager DOGE sellers intervene
Dogecoin price was primed for a sharp move before today. It had closed with three consecutive inside days, predicting a range expansion for the digital coin. The DOGE outlook remains neutral with a slightly bullish bias but not speculation on further social media hype.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.