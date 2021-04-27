DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Overview: Elliott Wave (iv) correction in play.
Elliott Wave Wave b of (iv) correction
TradingLevels: The Dax 15,500 Minor level resistance with first support 15300/200
DAX30 Trading Strategy: We will look to buy of the end of Wave c of (iv)
