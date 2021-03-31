DAX 30 | UK100 | STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Overview: European indices are in a bullish cycle.
Elliott Wave I have expanded the DAX's Elliott wave count. Wave iii of (v) of iii)
TradingLevels: Minor Group2 is now the support with the Medium Level ML15|15,000 as the next resistance
DAX30 Trading Strategy: Long trades in play to 15000 - 15200
