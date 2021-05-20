-
German DAX 30 index made a bearish pullback within the uptrend. Price action seems to be completing an ABCDE expanding triangle pattern within a wave 4 (grey).
-
The DAX 30 is bouncing around the 21 ema zone on the daily chart. This corrective pattern has respected the 38.2% Fibonacci level, which is typical for a wave 4.
-
If price action breaks (orange arrow) below the support trend line (green), then it could make a new lower low within the wave E (orange).
Let’s review when the uptrend is confirmed and when this bullish outlook is invalidated.
Price charts and technical analysis
The DAX 30 is bouncing around the 21 ema zone on the daily chart. This corrective pattern has respected the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which is typical for a wave 4 (grey).
-
Before the correction, price action made a strong bullish impulse which is probably a wave 3 (grey).
-
The DAX is probably in a wave 4 (grey) as long as price action remains above the 50% Fibonacci level.
-
A break below the 50% Fib places it on hold (orange circle).
-
A break below the previous tops (green box) and the 144 ema invalidates this current wave 4 (grey) outlook but a wave 4 pattern on a larger price swing remains possible.
-
The bullish targets are located at the -27.2% Fib target at $16,000 and the -61.8% Fibonacci target at $16,750.
On the 4 hour chart, price action completed an ABC (blue) pattern in wave A (orange) before expanding it with an ABCDE pattern:
-
If price action breaks (orange arrow) below the support trend line (green), then it could make a new lower low within the wave E (orange).
-
A bullish bounce (blue arrow) at the long-term moving average is expected.
-
If price action manages to break above the 21 ema zone (green arrows), then the wave E (orange) has probably been completed at the recent low.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy