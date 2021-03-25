Dax

Dax 30 June tests & holds strong support at 14600/570 all this week.

Daily analysis

Dax support at 14600/570 is working but longs need stops below 14530. (We bounce from 14530/526 this week). A break lower risks a retest of last week’s low at 14440 / 14420. Be ready to sell a break below 14400 for 14320/300 & pad 14190/170.

Bulls remain in control so a break above 14790/810 targets 14865/885, perhaps as far as 14950/970.

Chart