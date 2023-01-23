If you have been following my commentary over the last few months, my attitude towards an impending recession, and the subsequent emerging market debt crisis, had been one of doom and gloom. I wasn’t the only one.

Recently though a couple of things have changed. Inflation seems to be calming down in most parts of the world and the Chinese government seems to be coming to its senses regarding lockdowns. Even though China had been fighting COVID with draconian measures, and with a vaccine that was only sort-of, kind-of, effective against the first variant of COVD (the one that most scientists agree is extinct), investors see the reopening of China as a very positive step and the markets have reacted accordingly.

China seems to like this concept as well and all they have to do now is to maintain a few months of fiercely understated COVID-related death certificates and they will be back in the game!

Regarding the title of this blog; my intention was to write an article about the consensus at Davos, regarding the likelihood or severity of a recession, this year and/or into 2024. (if you aren’t familiar with Davos, it is a Swiss ski resort where, once a year, the good and the great of global economics and leadership gather together for the World Economic Forum.)

The Davos World Economic Forum was held online for the last 2 years so this year was the first time many had a chance for face-to-face meetings, live panels, etc.

I watched as many of the interviews and speeches as I could and, personally, I felt more optimism this year than in many previous years. The obvious clouds over previous years included not just COVID, but a global wave of populism, and uncertainty caused by that orangey-looking guy…what was his name again?

During my research, I found this great video by David Westin of Bloomberg which perfectly encapsulated the attitudes, enthusiasm, pessimism, and opinions about my topic:

From Davos

Jane Frazer — Citigroup CEO — gave us the best synopsis saying that different economies have different issues but inflation is still too high. However, bank and corporate balance sheets are strong, contrary to previous impending recessions. Her conclusion was “Yes…recessions…but a lot milder than we were anticipating.”

Brian Moynihan — CEO of Bank of America — agreed but added that the average US consumer is also financially strong as is the US labour market.

Olaf Scholz — German Chancellor — was quite optimistic that Germany could completely avoid a recession due to the successful stockpiling of natural gas and a mild winter. Other leaders and high-fliers agree with him.

Christine Lagarde — ECB President — made it quite clear that inflation is still way too high and the job of each central bank is to fix this. Larry Summers — former US Treasury Secretary — agreed. Summers is usually quite pessimistic about the actions of the US Federal Reserve, and he stated that the Fed must not succumb to political influence and that it must stick to its 2% inflation target. Otherwise, it would be a “grave error.”

James Gorman — CEO of Morgan Stanley — pointed out much of the above but was very encouraged by Liu He — Vice Premier of China — meeting with Janet Yellen — US Treasury Secretary — which he saw as a serious sign that China wants to play nicely with the other boys and girls.

Anyway, looking at the forest for the trees; history has shown us that the best way to fix an inflationary economy is to break it and start over. This means huge unemployment, corporate and sovereign defaults, and a whole shopping list of unpleasantries that no one wants.

So, why will it be different this time? Let’s hope it will be different and, from my standpoint, that saving grace will be the resilience and optimism of investors. They came to our rescue at the peak of the COVID pandemic and they followed through after the global slap-in-the-face by Vladimir Putin.