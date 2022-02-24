What is contrarian investing?
Contrarian Investing is an investment strategy that is characterized by purchasing and selling in contrast to the prevailing sentiment of the time. A contrarian believes that certain crowd behavior among investors can lead to exploitable mispricings in securities markets.
Contrarian investing involves bucking against existing market trends to generate profits. The idea is that markets are subject to herding behavior augmented by fear and greed, making markets periodically over- and under-priced. Being a contrarian can be rewarding, but it is often a risky strategy that may take a long time to pay off.
