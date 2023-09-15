-
The inflation target has been met for 16 consecutive months but the reflation narrative has lost some steam recently.
-
We think the data supports another tweak of the yield curve control (YCC) this year, most likely in October, as one last step ahead of completely dismantling YCC.
-
We expect enough reflation traction for the BoJ to hike its policy rate to zero in Q2 2024. However, we think there is a long way to a situation where the BoJ can tighten much further than that.
-
We forecast USD/JPY towards 130 on 6/12M horizon, primarily as we deem long US yields are at (or around) peak and that the global environment favours the JPY.
The BoJ has met its inflation target for 16 consecutive months and the economy has been a relatively strong growth performer this year, only surpassed by the US among the G7. This comes after some rough years in the Japanese economy, though, where the rebound from the pandemic has choked in lockdowns and lower purchasing power and the primary growth driver remains foreign demand. The reflation narrative has suffered some blows recently. Below we go through the most important aspects of the inflation story as we see it.
Inflation data: The BoJ’s favourite inflation measure, CPI excl. fresh food, has been stable just above 3% this year. Energy prices have declined, so CPI excluding fresh food and energy was 4.3% in July. The majority of this is driven by food (excluding fresh food). The rest is spread out on other goods and services. Services are key here because they reflect the underlying demand in the economy more than goods prices, which are largely affected by global factors. Demand has been heavily supported by the return of tourists in Japan, which is closing in on pre-pandemic levels with 2.3 million visitors in July compared to the 3 million all-time high four years earlier. Thus, the BoJ will be looking closely at service inflation to measure the underlying price pressure in the economy.
