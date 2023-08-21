Share:

This week, the release calendar in the region is rather light. The unemployment rates for July will be published in Croatia, Hungary, and Poland, while wage growth will be released in Croatia, Poland, and Serbia. In addition to these, the most captivating data releases will be in Poland, as industrial output and retail sales growth for July will be published. Poland has been the first country to publish the set of data on economic development at the beginning of the third quarter as usual. However, both sectors have been performing rather weakly and have been dominated by gradual deterioration.

We have revised downward our full-year growth forecasts for Czechia and Hungary. We anticipate that the Czech economy will stagnate in 2023, while Hungary will be in recession, making it the only country to be so in the region at this point.

FX market developments

It was yet another week marked with a weakening of some of the CEE currencies, although the Czech koruna and Hungarian forint were not affected to a great extent. The Polish zloty on the other hand strengthened against the euro last week. We continue to see global development as a crucial factor influencing the region. Specifically, concerns about the performance of the Chinese economy and the still uncertain interest rate outlook in the US and Europe. This week, global news will remain in focus as policymakers convene at Jackson Hole, and market participants will be closely listening to any Fed statements.

Bond market developments

The long-term yields in all CEE countries rose last week, reflecting the increase of the long end of the US yield curve amidst high uncertainty on the interest rate outlook. This development followed the release of the minutes from the Fed's meeting, which suggested ongoing concern that inflation would fail to fall, requiring further interest rate hikes. The most significant yield increase was in Czechia, Poland and Romania, with around 20bp, followed by Hungary, where 10Y yields went up by roughly 15bp. In Romania, the debate on the deficit continues, with the Minister of Finance explicitly warning that without spending cuts and revenue boosts, the budget deficit may be as high as 7% of GDP, as compared to the 4.4% target. Romania is the only country under the Excessive Deficit Procedure, and we believe that the details of the fiscal measures should be known by the end of August after discussions with the European Commission. This week, Romania plans to issue 2028 and 2032 bonds, while Czechia and Poland plan to sell bonds as well.

