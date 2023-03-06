Share:

This week in CEE

This week will be quite eventful for the region. Data on economic performance at the beginning of the year will be flowing throughout the week as retail sales and industrial output growth for January will be released in many countries. Slovakia and Romania will also publish the 4Q22 GDP structure on Tuesday and Wednesday. Further there are two central bank meetings. Polish MPC will announce rate decision on Wednesday, while Serbian central bank on Thursday. We expect that interest rates will remain unchanged in both countries. February’s inflation rate will be published in Hungary and Czechia, while producer prices are due in Serbia and Croatia. Finally, data on trade balance will be published in Slovenia, Czechia, Slovakia and Croatia.

FX market developments

The CEE currencies have strengthened against the euro throughout the week and followed very similar pattern. We thus believe that global factors were behind the FX market development over last week. In particular, reopening of China, hawkish comments from Fed or rising core inflation in Eurozone could have contributed to the CEE currencies performance. Since the begging of the year Czech koruna and Hungarian forint appreciated visibly vs. euro. Hungarian forint gained roughly 5% and remained untouched even by the negative assessments of the rating agencies earlier this year. Polish zloty on the other hand was holding relatively stable. This week, the Polish central bank should keep the policy rate stable. The new inflation and growth projection will be published as well, that may shed some light on the future interest rate development. Serbian central bank should keep the interest rates unchanged as well.

Bond market developments

CEE government bond yields went up last week, amid a more hawkish external environment (FED comments, higher core inflation in the Euro Area and the reopening of China). The strongest reaction could be seen in the CZGBs yield curve, which shifted 20-30bp up w/w at maturities beyond 3Y. Despite the rather hawkish comments from the Hungarian central bank following the rate setting meeting, the reaction on 10Y HGBs was rather muted (only +20bp w/w). At the auctions of ROMGBs, we saw rather weak demand for short-term papers again (bid-cover ratio only 1.17 for 2Y bonds), as investors clearly prefer longer tenors for more juicy yields, thanks to the upward yield curve. In Croatia, the MinFin is likely to issue a higher amount of retail bonds compared to its initial plan (closer to EUR 2bn vs. EUR 1bn), as they are going to be offered to local institutional investors as well, after filling the books with EUR 1.3bn in retail orders. This week, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2028, 2031 and 2038, Czechia and Serbia announced one bond auction each, and Hungary will issue T-bills on top of regular bond auctions.

