Data confirmation: Strong data would allow Fed to stay hawkish

EUR/USD consolidates before ECB hike
The euro steadies as another 50 bp rate hike seems to be a done deal this week. Markets are wagering a full percentage point from the ECB in the coming months. According to an ECB survey, inflation expectations fell across the bloc from 5.0% to 4.9% for the next 12 months, however, wage growth is likely to catch up, negating efforts to tame prices. Despite some dovish voices, the ECB is widely regarded as assertive and that explains why the euro has held relatively well against the greenback, especially after the Fed hinted at doubling down on its own tightening agenda. 1.0480 is a key floor and 1.1000 a major ceiling.
GBP/USD falters as BoE policy lags behind
The pound slips as traders bet that the BoE policy may not match the pace of the Fed. The UK central bank has suggested that it was close to the end of its tightening cycle. However, the market is pricing in a 25 bp rate increase at the March policy meeting following the Fed’s lead to push even higher. Nevertheless, the pound’s relative weakness reflects the divergence in hawkishness across the pond due to stronger US economic fundamentals. Any market move driven by the UK unemployment rate could be negated by the US inflation reading later on. 1.1600 is an important support and 1.2450 a fresh resistance.
XAU/USD slips as bond yields rise
Gold struggles as bond yields continue upward amid Fed pivot uncertainty. Robust US economic data in recent weeks spurred worries that policymakers have returned to their hawkish seats. With the dollar index hitting a three-month high, the precious metal is inversely mirroring that performance. As speculations on the terminal rate run wild amid talks of 5% or even 6%, when it comes to investors’ asset allocation, the no-interest-bearing metal looks dull because of the rising opportunity cost. An extended rally of the US dollar would further weigh on gold demand. 1775 is the closest support and 1900 a fresh resistance.
Nasdaq 100 struggles as Fed may double down
The Nasdaq 100 pauses as February’s nonfarm payrolls raise fear of sustained tightening. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s call for interest rates to go even higher might have shuffled the cards. The prospect of a return to large-sized-hikes has poured cold water on risk assets. A 50 bp increase would be back on the table if the upcoming CPI shows that it is still a long way to go to bring down consumer prices. The global jitter over banking stocks could pose a systemic risk if borrowing costs keep climbing, and is definitely something to have in the back of investors’ minds. 11820 is the closest support and 12800 remains a key hurdle.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0700 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.0650 in the American session on Friday. Despite the stronger-than-expected NFP growth, the US Dollar is struggling to find demand with the jobs report pointing to an increase in the Unemployment Rate in February.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2050 after US jobs report
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.2050 on Friday amid broad US Dollar weakness. The US jobs report for February showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.6% on improving Labor Force Participation rate, pointing to loosening conditions in the labor market.
Gold advances above $1,850 as US yields plunge
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,850 on Friday. After the data from the US showed an increase in the Unemployment Rate despite the healthy growth in Nonfarm Payrolls in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield slumped below 3.8%, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Is $17,000 next for BTC price? Bitcoin miners join the selling spree
Bitcoin miners have been intensively reducing their BTC reserves. This is one of the factors driving the asset’s price lower. Sale of Bitcoin by miners has increased the selling pressure on BTC.
After 59% pullback in five weeks, MULN bulls try to hold at $0.18
MULN once again finds itself back at $0.18. This is the third time besides November 30 and December 7 that bulls are clinging to the final support level keeping the battered automaker from making new all-time lows.