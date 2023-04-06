This week's PMI business activity figures were much weaker than expected, reflecting the impact of the sharpest monetary tightening in more than 40 years on the economy.
The ISM's service sector data attracts the most interest from market participants as it represents the broadest sector of the economy. The index fell from 55.1 to 51.2 in March, against expectations for a drop to 54.3. Readings above 50 reflect an overall activity increase, but the pace of expansion has slowed sharply after a rise in January and February.
The index was dragged by a sharp fall in new orders: The export orders component fell by 18 points, while the New Orders component lost 10.4 points. Only the inventories component rose, but this is a questionable positive as it could reflect overstocking in the face of falling demand. And this hypothesis is supported by a sharp fall in new orders
Ahead of the NFP, we also look at the employment component, which at 51.3, is also scrambling for growth territory.
The ISM manufacturing index published earlier in the week painted an even more dramatic picture, falling to a near three-year low of 46.3, with the employment component deepening further into contraction territory.
Both indices were much weaker than expected, as were the S&P Global PMI estimates. Such data does not provide a positive signal ahead of Friday's NFP.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time finding direction and moving in a tight channel at around 1.0900 on Thursday. Although the weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US came in above the market expectation, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground amid risk aversion.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2450 as mood sours
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2450 in the American session on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes opening in negative territory, safe-haven flows provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
Gold extends daily slide toward $2,000
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined toward $2,000 after having recovered to the $2,020 area earlier in the day. The modest rebound seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the renewed USD strength seem to be forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
RSI divergence predicts downtrend for NVDA
Nvidia's stock chart is giving off the whiff of an incoming bearish trend. Based on the last week of trading, NVDA's daily chart bears the unmistakable imprint of a RSI divergence, which typically precedes a reversal in price action.