Share:

Notes/Observations

- Wet weather leaves UK July retail sales hanging out to dry after heavily missing consensus.

- Risk appetite continues to be hampered over concerns about spreading debt defaults in China's property market and shadow banking industry.

- Norwegian households see inflation pressures persisting for the coming years.

- Recent resilient US economic data upbeat reinforced higher-for-longer interest rate concern by the Fed.

- Hang Seng formally entered a bear market following >2.0% drop, as tech index entered a correction.

- Bitcoin saw continued weakness following liquidations after bearish sentiment which was triggered to SpaceX unloading BTC holdings.

- Asia closed lower with Hang Seng under-performing at -2.1%. EU indices are -0.5% to -0.8%. US futures are 0.0% to -0.2%. Gold +0.1%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI 0.0%, TTF -0.6%; Crypto: BTC -7.0%, ETH -5.6%.

Asia

- Japan July National CPI data in-line with consensus ( Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.3%e; CPI Ex Fresh Food (core) Y/Y: 3.1% v 3.1%e).

- China’s State Developers warn of major losses as crisis spreads, Reports that 18 of 38 developers reported losses in H1’23 compared 11 reporting losses in 2022.

- Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group [333.HK] filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection from creditors in New York, seeking approval to restructure >$19.0B in offshore (**Note: move protects it from creditors in the US while it works on a restructuring deal elsewhere).

- PBOC injected CNY98B via 7-day reverse repos, weekly net injection of CNY757B was the biggest in 5 months.

Europe:

- ECB said to write letter to Italy govt raising objections about Italy govt's windfall tax on banks.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.82% at 7,258.70, FTSE -0.70% at 7,258.70, DAX -0.57% at 15,586.85, CAC-40 -0.69% at 7,142.17, IBEX-35 -0.48% at 9,233.64, FTSE MIB -0.75% at 27,669.00, SMI -0.80% at 10,797.60, S&P 500 Futures -0.16%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and remained under pressure through the early part of the session; among sectors clinging on to positive are telecom and utilities; sectors leading the way lower include materials and industrials; reportedly Intesa Sanpaolo looking to acquire Alex Bank stake; UK CMA clears Severn Trent-Andigestion deal; focus on release of EMA’s CHMP decisions later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Deere, Estee Lauder and Vipshop.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Emmi [EMMN.CH] +4.0% (H1 results), J.D Wetherspoon [JDW.UK] -1.5% (corrects media article).

- Financials: UniCredit [UCG.IT] -1.0%, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena [BMPS.IT] -2.5% (ECB said to write letter to Italy govt raising objections about Italy govt's windfall tax on banks).

- Healthcare: Plant Health Care [PHC.UK] +6.0% (drug approval in Brazil).

- Technology: SUSE [SUSE.DE] +59.5% (EQT Private Equity announces voluntary public purchase offer and intention to delist SUSE), u-blox [UBXN.CH] -19.0% (H1 results, cuts FY23 significantly), Adyen [ADYEN.NL] -5.0% (analyst actions, 2 cuts and 1 reiterates, reported H1 on Aug 17th).

- Telecom: Mobilezone [MOB.CH] -5.5% (H1 results, cuts FY23).

Speakers

- ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist) noted during a podcast that he saw a number of reasons to believe European economy would grow over the next couple of years.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) Q3 Household expectations survey raised the 12-month ahead inflation from 4.0% to 4.3% and raised the 2-year ahead inflation from 4.3% to 4.5%

- Fitch affirmed Taiwan sovereign rating at AA; outlook stable.

- Taiwan govt updated its Staff Projections which cut 2023 GDP growth from 2.0% to 1.6% and set 2024 GDP growth at 3.3%. Taiwan cut the 2023 CPI forecast from 2.3% to 2.1% and set 2024 CPI at 1.4%.

- China said to urge stock buybacks at Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR) Bourse companies as the market fell.

- China Securities Regulator (CSRC) vowed to lower trading costs to boost capital market and investor confidence.

Currencies/fixed income

- Risk aversion flows helping the USD towards another week of gains. Continued concerns over China’s property sector aiding safe-haven flows. Greenback also boosted by continued robust economic data that put expectations that the Fed would keep interest rates higher for longer.

- GBP/USD was softer after UK July retail sales data missed expectations. Dealers cited an unusually rainy July keeping consumers from shopping. Pair at 1.2715 by mid-session.

- EUR/USD stayed below the 1.09 level as July CPI data confirmed an easing of the headline CPI and despite a continued ‘sticky’ core reading.

- USD/JPY staying above the 145 level as higher US bond yields prompted USD buying. The continued diverging path on central bank policy helping to weaken the yen currency. Dealers note that the 150 level is historical resistance in the pair and a possible intervention point to curb USD strength.

Economic data

- (UK) July Retail Sales (ex-auto/fuel) M/M: -1.4% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: -3.4% v -2.2%e.

- (UK) July Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: -1.2% v -0.6%e; Y/Y: -3.2% v -2.1%e.

- (SE) Sweden Q2 Total Number of Employees Y/Y: 1.2% v 1.2% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Q2 Industry Capacity: 91.2% v 90.6% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Q2 Industrial Output Y/Y: -0.8% v +4.2% prior; Industry & Construction Output Y/Y: -1.3% v +3.6% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Central bank (TCMB) Aug Inflation Expectation Survey: Next 12 Months: 42.0% v 33.2% prior.

- (AT) Austria July Final CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 7.0% v 7.0% prelim.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 39,2K v 52.9K tons prior.

- (TH) Thailand Aug Foreign Reserves w/e Aug 11th: $216.4B v $218.5B prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Aug 11th (RUB): 18.60T v 18.50T prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Q2 Final GDP Y/Y: 1.4% v 1.5% prelim.

- (EU) Euro Zone July Final CPI Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.3% advance; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.5% v 5.5% advance.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Construction Output M/M: -1.0% v +0.2% prior; Y/Y: -0.3% v +0.3% prior.

- (CY) Cyprus July CPI Harmonized M/M: 1.4% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.8% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR310B vs. INR 310B indicated in 2030, 2037 and 2063 in bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2029, 2033 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal July PPI M/M: No est v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v -5.8% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £6.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.5B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively).

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Aug 11th: No est v $603.9B prior.

- 07:30 (IS) Iceland to sell Bonds.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Retail Sales M/M: +0.9%e v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 2.6% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada July Industrial Product Price M/M: +0.1%e v -0.6% prior; Raw Materials Price Index M/M: No est v -1.5% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Q2 GDP Q/Q: -0.6%e v +0.8% prior; Y/Y: -1.4%e v -0.6% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Q2 Current Account Balance: No est v $0.8B prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (NL) Fitch on Netherlands Sovereign Rating; Moody’s on Switzerland Sovereign Rating; S&P on Estonia Sovereign Rating.