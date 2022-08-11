Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
AUD/USD battles to retain the 0.7100 threshold
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.7200 level after reaching a two-month high of 0.7136 on Thursday, following the release of the US Producer Price Index. The report gave further signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy.
EURUSD eases once again from around 1.0360
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the 1.0360 price zone for a second consecutive day and trades around 1.0320. Easing US indexes gave the dollar some room to recover the ground lost these days.
Gold losing bullish potential below $1,800
Spot gold struggles around the $1,790 level, still unable to find a clear directional trend. The bright metal has been hovering below the $1,800 threshold ever since the month started, with attempts to run beyond the level being quickly reverted.
Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager
Mark Cuban was slammed with a lawsuit for leveraging his years of experience to lure customers into investing their savings in Voyager’s services. Cuban is accused of promoting the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.
