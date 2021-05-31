Last Friday the USD rallied pre-market just to come back and close slightly negative. The DXY printed a massive rejection candle of an important key level: the previous week's highs. We are expecting further downside in the USD early this week.
A break of last week's highs on the DXY would invalidate this analysis.
Silver is creating a possible multiyear breakout should buyers push price above the 28.25 level. We remain bullish here and are holding our longs should this scenario play out.
Here are all the possible setups we are monitoring at the moment.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by FXTE is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. FXTE and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
