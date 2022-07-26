Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 26 Jul 2022 00:43GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
136.55
55 HR EMA
136.80
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
41
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
137.39 - Last Tue's low (now res).
137.03 - Last Fri's Asian low (now res).
136.78 - Mon's high.
Support
135.90 - Mon's low.
135.58 - Last Fri's low.
135.34 - Jul 08 low.
USD/JPY - 136.37.. Dlr moved in volatile fashion in hectic Mon's session. Price climbed initially to 136.61 in Asia b4 falling briefly but sharply to 135. 90, however, the pair later ratcheted higher to 136.78 neat NY midday.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. As long as 134. 27 hold, gain to 140.00 may be seen but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 141.31 n yield correction. A weekly close below 134.27 con- frim long-overdue retracement has taken place n heads to 132.88, then 131.34.
Today, dlr's recovery fm Fri's 2-week trough at 135.58 signals temp. low is made n would bring range trading b4 fall fm 139.39 heads twd 135.34, however, 'bullish convergences' on hourly oscillators should keep price abv 135.00. Only abv 137.03 suggests 1st leg of correction over n risks gain to 137.39, 137.80/90.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
