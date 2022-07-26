Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 26 Jul 2022 00:43GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

136.55

55 HR EMA

136.80

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

41

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

137.39 - Last Tue's low (now res).

137.03 - Last Fri's Asian low (now res).

136.78 - Mon's high.

Support

135.90 - Mon's low.

135.58 - Last Fri's low.

135.34 - Jul 08 low.

USD/JPY - 136.37.. Dlr moved in volatile fashion in hectic Mon's session. Price climbed initially to 136.61 in Asia b4 falling briefly but sharply to 135. 90, however, the pair later ratcheted higher to 136.78 neat NY midday.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. As long as 134. 27 hold, gain to 140.00 may be seen but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 141.31 n yield correction. A weekly close below 134.27 con- frim long-overdue retracement has taken place n heads to 132.88, then 131.34.

Today, dlr's recovery fm Fri's 2-week trough at 135.58 signals temp. low is made n would bring range trading b4 fall fm 139.39 heads twd 135.34, however, 'bullish convergences' on hourly oscillators should keep price abv 135.00. Only abv 137.03 suggests 1st leg of correction over n risks gain to 137.39, 137.80/90.