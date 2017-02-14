Daily Technical & Trading Outlook -USD/JPY
DAILY USD/JPY TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 16 Feb 2017 00:05GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
114.30
55 HR EMA
114.10
Trend Hourly Chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
44
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily Analysis
Initial decline b4 rebound
Resistance
115.38 - Jan 27 high
114.96 - Y'day's high
114.49 - Tue's high
Support
113.88 - Y'day's low
113.25 - Tue's low
112.87 - Last Fri's low
. USD/JPY - 114.12.. Dlr continued recent rally y'day in Asia to 114.60 as gain in the Nikkie boosted rise appetite. Price jumped to 114.96 after upbeat US data b4 tumbling to 113.88 in NY on broad-based profit taking in the usd.
. On the bigger picture, although dlr's early rally to a 10-1/2 month peak of 118.66 in mid-Dec confirms MT fall fm 2015 near 13-year peak at 125.86 has ended at 99.00 (Jun), subsequent erratic fall to a 9-week bottom of 111.60 last week (Tue) confirms temporary top is made. Having said that, dlr's rally back to 114.96 y'day suggests consolidation with upside bias is in store for at least a strg retracement of said decline, a daily close abv 115.96 (61.8% r) anytime sig nals pullback is over, then price would head twd 118.66 next month. Therefore, buying dlr again on dips in anticipation of gain to 114.80 is recommended n only below 112.43 would risk weakness twd 109.92 (50% r of 101.19-118.61).
. Today, dlr's intra-day selloff fm 114.96 to 113.88 in NY confirms recent rise fm 111.60 has made a temp. top as this level was accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on the hourly indicators, suggesting 1-2 days of consolidation with nr term downside bias would be seen but sup 113.25 should contain weakness.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 116.02
- R2 115.26
- R1 114.75
- PP 114.00
-
- S1 113.49
- S2 112.73
- S3 112.22
