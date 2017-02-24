Daily Technical & Trading Outlook USD/CHF
DAILY USD/CHF TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 24 Feb 2017 00:18GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.0078
55 HR EMA
1.0084
Trend Hourly Chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
38
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily Analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
1.0160 - 61.8% r of 1.0344-0.9862
1.0141 - Wed's high
1.1091 - Wed's NY low (now res)
Support
1.0054 - Y'day's low
1.0012 - Mon's low
0.9979 - Last Fri's NY low
-
USD/CHF - 1.0063... Although dlr traded sideways in Asia y'day, renewed selling emerged at 1.0117 in Europe knocked price sharply lower, intra-day fall accelerated on broad-based usd's weakness n hits session lows of 1.0054 in NY.
-
Looking at the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm Dec's 6-year peak at 1.0344 to an 11-week trough at 0.9862 in Jan suggests a temporary top has indeed been formed, however, subsequent rally to 1.0119 last Wed, then 1.0141 Wed signals at least the 1st leg of correction fm 1.0344 has indeed ended n consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 1.0160, (being 'dynamic' 61.8% r of aforesaid move). A daily close abv pivotal res at 1.0248 would indicate pullback is over, then price would head twd 1.0344 in Mar. Having said that, this week's dec line fm 1.0141 suggests consolidation would be seen n only a daily close below 0.9967 risks weakness twd 0.9862 in Mar instead.
-
Today, as Wed's 1-month high was accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on the hourly indicators, y'day's break of 1.0091 (reaction low) confirms correction of recent upmove has occured n would pressure price twd 1.0002 (50% r), over sold readings on hourly oacillators should keep price abv 0.9979/84.
