Daily Technical & Trading Outlook USD/CHF

Looking at the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm Dec's 6-year peak at 1.0344 to an 11-week trough at 0.9862 in Jan suggests a temporary top has indeed been formed, however, subsequent rally to 1.0119 last Wed, then 1.0141 Wed signals at least the 1st leg of correction fm 1.0344 has indeed ended n consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 1.0160, (being 'dynamic' 61.8% r of aforesaid move). A daily close abv pivotal res at 1.0248 would indicate pullback is over, then price would head twd 1.0344 in Mar. Having said that, this week's dec line fm 1.0141 suggests consolidation would be seen n only a daily close below 0.9967 risks weakness twd 0.9862 in Mar instead.

