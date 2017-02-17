Daily Technical & Trading Outlook USD/CHF
DAILY USD/CHF TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 17 Feb 2017 00:01GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.0000
55 HR EMA
1.0026
Trend Hourly Chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Oversold
13 HR RSI
26
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily Analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
1.0084 - Tue's high
1.0044 - Wed's low (now res)
1.0007 - Last Tue's high
Support
0.9968 - Y'day's low
0.9930 - Last Wed's ;pw
0.9904 - Last week's low (Tue)
. USD/CHF - 0.9971... Dlr continued Wed's selloff n fell to 1.0032 at Euro pean open y'day, intra-day decline 'gathered momentum' n price later tumbled to as low as 0.9968 due to renewed usd broad-based weakness in NY session.
. On the daily chart, despite dlr's selloff fm Dec's 6-year peak at 1.0344 to a 11-week trough at 0.9862 in Jan, subsequent strg rebound to 1.0062 last Fri , then 1.0119 on Wed suggests at least the 1st leg of correction has ended n upside bias remains for gain to 1.0160, ('dynamic' 61.8% r of aforesaid move). As broad-outlook remains consolidative, reckon daily res 1.0248 would remain intact. Having said that, dlr's stronger-than-expected decline in last 2 days to as low as 0.9968 signals at least 1st leg of upmove fm 0.9862 has ended n choppy consolidation with downside bias still remains, however, only a daily close below 0.9904 aborts bullish bias, risks re-test of 0.9862.
. Today, as current price is trading below the 21-hr n 55-hr emas, suggest ing daily downside bias remains for further weakness, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators would keep price abv 0.9904. On the upside, a daily close abv 1.0049 (y'day's European high) signals said pullback fm 1.0119 is over, 1.0084.
