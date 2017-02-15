Daily Technical & Trading Outlook USD/CHF

On the daily chart, despite dlr's resumption of LT uptrend fm 2015 low at 0.7360 to a 6-year peak of 1.0344 in mid-Dec, the erratic fall to 0.9862 near end of Jan confirms top has been made n said decline is en route to 0.9853 1st (this is 61.8% r of 0.9550-1.0344), then later twd 0.9708, being a natural 50% r of MT upmove fm 0.9072-1.0344. Having said that, last week's rally abv previous res at 0.9987 to 1.0062 Fri, then 1.0084 y'day signals said fall fm 1.0344 has made a temporary low n consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 1.0094 n then twd 1.0103 (being 50% r of this move). Therefore, buying dlr on dips is favored n only below 0.9904 sup aborts, risks weakness twd 0.9825.

