Daily Technical & Trading Outlook USD/CHF
DAILY USD/CHF TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 15 Feb 2017 00:17GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.0059
55 HR EMA
1.0047
Trend Hourly Chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
57
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily Analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
1.0160 - 61.8% r of 1.0344-0.9862
1.0121 - Jan 19 high
1.0084 - Y'day's high
Support
1.0030 - Y'day's low
1.0007 - Last Tue's high (now sup)
0.9970 - Last Thur's NY low
-
USD/CHF - 1.0068... Despite retreating to 1.0030 in Europe Tue on dlr's weakness post US Flynn's resignation, the greenback rallied to session highs of 1.0084 in NY session following Fed Yellen's hawkish testimony b4 the Congress.
-
On the daily chart, despite dlr's resumption of LT uptrend fm 2015 low at 0.7360 to a 6-year peak of 1.0344 in mid-Dec, the erratic fall to 0.9862 near end of Jan confirms top has been made n said decline is en route to 0.9853 1st (this is 61.8% r of 0.9550-1.0344), then later twd 0.9708, being a natural 50% r of MT upmove fm 0.9072-1.0344. Having said that, last week's rally abv previous res at 0.9987 to 1.0062 Fri, then 1.0084 y'day signals said fall fm 1.0344 has made a temporary low n consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 1.0094 n then twd 1.0103 (being 50% r of this move). Therefore, buying dlr on dips is favored n only below 0.9904 sup aborts, risks weakness twd 0.9825.
-
Today, although dlr's cross-inspired retreat fm Tue's fresh 3-week high at 1.0084 suggests minor consolidation is in store b4 further gain, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price at 1.0121 res n risk has increased for a correction. Below 1.0030 anytime would yield 1.0007, 0.9970/80.
