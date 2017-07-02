Daily Technical & Trading Outlook USD/CHF
DAILY USD/CHF TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 07 Feb 2017 00:54GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
0.9925
55 HR EMA
0.9927
Trend Hourly Chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily Analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue
Resistance
1.0045 - Last Mon's high
1.0009 - 38.2% r of 1.0248-0.9862
0.9987 - Last Fri's high
Support
0.9904 - Y'day's low
0.9862 - Last Wed's 11-week low
0.9821 - Nov 10 low
-
USD/CHF - 0.9925... Despite initial weakness at Asian open, renewed buying abv last Fri's 0.9907 lifted the pair, price later climbed back to 0.9966 in NY morning due to usd broad-based gain b4 falling back later to 0.9904.
-
On the daily chart, despite dlr's resumption of LT uptrend fm 2015 low at 0.7360 to a 6-year peak of 1.0344 in mid-Dec, the erratic fall to 0.9862 last week (Tue) confirms top has been made n said decline is en route to 0.9853 1st (this is 61.8% r of 0.9550-1.0344), then later twd 0.9708, being a natural 50% r of MT upmove fm 0.9072-1.0344. Having said that, as daily technical oscillators' readings would be in oversold territory on such a move, reckon 0.9550 (2016 Nov low) would contain weakness n bring rebound. Therefore, whilst selling dlr on recovery is recommended, profit should be taken on next fall. Only a daily close close abv 1.0045 signals temp. low is made n risks stronger retrace. to 1.0121.
-
Today, dlr's intra-day decline fm 0.9966 to 0.9904 in Mon's NY session suggests choppy trading below 0.9987 would continue with downside bias, however, below 0.9862 needed to extend recent decline to 0.9820/25, 'bullish convergences' should keep price abv 0.9800/05. Only abv 0.9987 aborts, risks 1.0035/45.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.