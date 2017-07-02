Daily Technical & Trading Outlook USD/CHF

On the daily chart, despite dlr's resumption of LT uptrend fm 2015 low at 0.7360 to a 6-year peak of 1.0344 in mid-Dec, the erratic fall to 0.9862 last week (Tue) confirms top has been made n said decline is en route to 0.9853 1st (this is 61.8% r of 0.9550-1.0344), then later twd 0.9708, being a natural 50% r of MT upmove fm 0.9072-1.0344. Having said that, as daily technical oscillators' readings would be in oversold territory on such a move, reckon 0.9550 (2016 Nov low) would contain weakness n bring rebound. Therefore, whilst selling dlr on recovery is recommended, profit should be taken on next fall. Only a daily close close abv 1.0045 signals temp. low is made n risks stronger retrace. to 1.0121.

