Daily Technical & Trading Outlook GBP/USD

DAILY GBP/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Last Update At 22 Feb 2017 00:26GMT



Trend Daily Chart

Sideways



Daily Indicators

Neutral



21 HR EMA

1.2461



55 HR EMA

1.2455



Trend Hourly Chart

Sideways



Hourly Indicators

Rising



13 HR RSI

67



14 HR DMI

+ve



Daily Analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue



Resistance

1.2637 - 80.9% r of 1.2706-1.2347

1.2582 - Feb 09 high

1.2524 - Last Thur's high



Support

1.2434 - Y'day's Asian low

1.2402 - Y'day's low

1.2383 - Last Wed's low



. GBP/USD - 1.2495.. Cable dropped fm Asian high at 1.2482 to 1.2435, then to session low at 1.2402 on comments fm BoE officials b4 rebounding strongly in NY after soft U.S. PMI data. Price rallied to 1.2479, then 1.2498 in Asia today.



. On the bigger picture, cable's MT rise to 1.2775 in Dec after a flash crash to a 31-year low at 1.1491 in Oct confirms a major low has been made. How- ever, subsequent fall to a 14-week low at 1.1983 in mid-Jan confirms 1st leg of correction has ended n sideways swings are in store. The spectacular rally (biggest 1-day gain in nearly 2 decades) to 1.2416 in mid-Jan, then 1.2706 signals said fall fm 1.2775 has ended there. Having said that, cable's fall fm 1.2706 to 1.2347 in the early part of Feb n then subsequent daily sideways swings suggest retracement twd 1.2259 (61.8% r) may be seen, however, 1.2195 (70.7% r) would remain intact n bring rebound. Abv 1.2582 aborts n risks 1.2660/70.



. Today, although y'day's rebound fm 1.2402 suggests choppy trading abv prev. sup at 1.2383 wud continue, as the 2-week long daily swings inside recent broad range of 1.2347-1.2582 are expected to continue, o/bot readings on hourly indicators would limit gain to 1.2524 n yield another strg retreat later.

