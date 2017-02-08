Daily Technical & Trading Outlook GBP/USD
DAILY GBP/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 09 Feb 2017 00:43GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.2516
55 HR EMA
1.2498
Trend Hourly Chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
54
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily Analysis
One more rise b4 retreating
Resistance
1.2611 - Hourly chart
1.2578 - Hourly chart
1.2550 - Y'day's high
Support
1.2475 - Y'day's low
1.2427 - Mon's low
1.2401 - Prev. res, now sup
-
GBP/USD - 1.2521.. Cable traded broadly sideways in Asia y'day following Tue's spectacular rally to 1.2547, price met renewed buying at 1.2475 in Europe n later climbed to session highs of 1.2550 in NY morning b4 easing.
-
On the daily chart, cable's MT rise to 1.2775 in Dec after a flash crash to a 31-year low at 1.1491 in Oct confirms a major low has been formed. However, subsequent fall to a 14-week low at 1.1983 in mid-Jan confirms 1st leg of correction has ended n choppy sideways swings are in store. The spectacular rally (biggest 1-day gain in nearly 2 decades) to 1.2416 in mid-Jan, then 1.2706 last week signals aforesaid fall fm 1.2775 has ended there n upside bias remains for re-test of this key res after consolidation. Having said that, last Thur's fall fm 1.2706 to 1.2347 Tue suggests retracement twd 1.2344 (50% r) may be seen, how ever, reckon 1.2252 sup would remain intact n bring another rise later.
-
Today, although cable's rally fm 1.2347 to 1.2547 Tue, then 1.2550 y'day suggests said move to retrace aforesaid fall fm 1.2550 has resumed n gain to 1.2575/85 is likley, 'bearish divergences' on hourly oscillators should cap the pound at 1.2600/10. We're buying cable on dips or sell on next upmove.
-
- R3 1.2637
- R2 1.2594
- R1 1.2561
- PP 1.2518
-
- S1 1.2486
- S2 1.2443
- S3 1.2410
