Daily Technical & Trading Outlook EUR/USD

On the daily chart, euro's erratic rise fm Jan's near 14-year bottom at the start of Jan to as high as 1.0829 suggests recent downtrend has formed a temporary low there. Having said that, euro's subsequent decline from 1.0829 at the start of Feb at 1.0829 to as low as 1.0522 last Wed, then y'day's break of this sup to a 6-week trough of 1.0494 signals aforesaid correction fm 1.0341 has ended there n downside remains for further weakness twd pivotal sup at 1.0454, a break there would pressure price twd 1.0341 in late Feb/early Mar. On the upside , only abv 1.0679 aborts present bearish scenario on the single currency n risk stronger gain twd 1.0775 next month.

