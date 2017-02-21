Daily Technical & Trading Outlook EUR/USD

Today, the 33-point trading range set on on suggests range trading is in store, as long as 1.0667 (Fri's NY high) holds, consolidation with downside bias remains for strg retracement of last week's rise fm 1.0522 to 1.0580 but reckon 1.0661 would hold. Abv 1.0679 would extend said upmove to 1.0710/14 b4 retreat.

On the daily chart, euro's erratic rise fm Jan's near 14-year bottom at the start of Jan to as high as 1.0829 suggests recent downtrend has formed a temporary low there. Having said that, euro's subsequent decline from 1.0829 at the start of Feb at 1.0829 to as low as 1.0522 last Wed signals aforesaid correction fm 1.0341 has ended there n consolidation with downside remains for further weakness to 1.0484 (70.7% r). A daily close below pivotal sup at 1.0454 would add credence to this view, then euro would be en route twd 1.0341 in late Feb/early Mar. On the upside, only a daily close abv 1.0714 aborts bearishness n risks stronger gain to 1.0775, the re-test of 1.0829 in Mar.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.