Daily Technical & Trading Outlook EUR/USD

Today, as Mon's 1.0592 low was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on the hourly indicators, suggesting steep fall would not be seen n reckon previous sup area at 1.0580/89 would contain weakness. Abv 1.0659 confirms temp. low is i place n may bring stronger retracement to 1.0710/14 later this week.

Looking at the bigger picture, euro's erratic rise fm Jan's near 14-year bottom at the start of Jan n then break of initial res at 1.0655 has 'violated' recent series of lower highs n lower lows fm 1.1300 (Nov), suggesting recent downtrend has made a temporary low there. Having said that, euro's subsequent decline from 1.0829 at the start of Feb at 1.0829 to as low as 1.0592 y'day confirms 1st leg of correction fm 1.0341 has ended there n consolidation with downside remains for fall to 1.0585, then 1.0527, being 50% r n 61.8% r respectively of aforesaid upmove. Therefore, selling euro on recovery is recommended n only a daily close abv 1.0755 indicates pullback over, risks re-test of 1.0829.

