Daily Technical & Trading Outlook EUR/USD

On the daily chart, despite hitting a near 14-year bottom at the start of Jan, euro's breach of initial 1.0655 res has 'violated' recent series of low- er highs n lower lows fm 1.1300 (Nov) n last Thur's gain to an 8-week peal at 1.0829 suggests price may head twd 1.0875 (Dec high) after consolidation. Having said that, euro's break of 1.0706/12 sup on Tue to 1.06 strongly suggests said erratic rise fm 1.0341 has at least made a temp. top n consolidation downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.0585, then 1.0527, being 50% r n 61.8% r respect- ively of aforesaid rise. Therefore, selling euro on recovery is recommended n only a daily close abv 1.0755 indicates pullback over, 1.0829 later.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.