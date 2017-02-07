Daily Technical & Trading Outlook EUR/USD
DAILY EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Last Update At 08 Feb 2017 00:05GMT
Trend Daily Chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.0691
55 HR EMA
1.0716
Trend Hourly Chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
36
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily Analysis
Consolidation b4 decline resumes
Resistance
1.0800 - Mon's high
1.0755 - Mon's NY high
1.0706 - Mons' low
Support
1.0656 - Y'day's low
1.0620 - Last week's low (Mon)
1.0527 - 61.8% r of 1.0341-1.0829
-
EUR/USD - 1.0678.. Euro came under selling pressure at 1.0750 in Aust. on Tue n intra-day decline accelerate once 1.0700/10 sup was penetrated, price tum- bled to 1.0656 in Europe n later recovered to 1.0706 in NY b4 retreating.
-
On the daily chart, despite hitting a near 14-year bottom at the start of Jan, euro's breach of initial 1.0655 res has 'violated' recent series of low- er highs n lower lows fm 1.1300 (Nov) n last Thur's gain to an 8-week peal at 1.0829 suggests price may head twd 1.0875 (Dec high) after consolidation. Having said that, euro's break of 1.0706/12 sup on Tue to 1.06 strongly suggests said erratic rise fm 1.0341 has at least made a temp. top n consolidation downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.0585, then 1.0527, being 50% r n 61.8% r respect- ively of aforesaid rise. Therefore, selling euro on recovery is recommended n only a daily close abv 1.0755 indicates pullback over, 1.0829 later.
-
Today, as euro's current price is trading below the 21-hr n 55-hr emas, suggesting daily downside bias remains for further weakness twd 1.0585 after con soldiation, as hourly oscillators' readings would be in o/sold territory on next fa, reckon 1.0527 should remain intact. Only abv 1.0706/12 risks 1.0750/55.
Interested in EURUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0843
- R2 1.0799
- R1 1.0744
- PP 1.0700
-
- S1 1.0644
- S2 1.0600
- S3 1.0545
