Daily Technical Outlook for Majors and Gold

EURUSD

The EURUSD continues to fluactuate below 1.0700-1.0710, which is the short term key resistance for the pair. The downside bias remains favored as long as below tha latter. Where the next potential support resides at the confluance of the 50-days simple moving average and horizontal support zone among 1.0610-1.0588.

Short term scenarios:

Bearish towards 1.0620, as long as below 1.720.

In case we reach 1.0620-1.0590 area, we expect an upside rebound targeting 1.0700.

Short term key support and resistance

1.0660 1.0620 1.0580

1.0710 1.0770 1.0810

GBPUSD

GBPUSD closed yesterday's candle slightly higher. The price downside attempt earlier failed to hold below 1.2430-1.2420 support area and the 50-days simple moving average. The pair formed a bullish hammer candle at this key support and that hints we could see a more upside for the pair in coming days. It is also important to mention that the latest downside attempt could be a mere retest of the previously broken falling trend line as shown on chart.

Short term scenarios:

Bullish scenario was confirmed, targeting 1.2600 and 1.2700. As long as above 1.2350.

Short term key support and resistance

1.2475 1.2420/30 1.2350

1.2545 1.2600 1.2670

USDJPY

USDJPY is fluctuating below 112.55 broken support-turned-resistance, where the price dipped towards our first target at 111.65, but bounced again higher. Overall, the bias remains to the downside as long as below 113.50 over the near term. A break above 113.50 and the falling trend line for the bearish wave would bring back the positive bias.

Short term scenarios:

Bearish targeting 111.65 and 111.07. Risk limit above 113.50

Short term key support and resistance

112.00 111.40 111.00

112.55 113.50 113.85

GOLD

Gold hit our targeted resistance area among 1241.00-1250.00. A break above this area is necessary to extend the bullish wave, otherwise, we prefer to move from bullish to neutral near this significant level.

Short term scenarios:

Awaiting a breakout above 1250.00 to confirm more upside. Or a bearish reversal signal to confirm a move back lower.

Short term key support and resistance

1235.00 1225.00 1219.00

1240.00 1250.00 1260.00