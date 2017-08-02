Daily Technical Outlook for Majors and Gold

EURUSD

The EURUSD pulled back slighty higher towards the broken rising support for the ascending channel, before finding new selling pressures and attempting to resume the very short term bearish pullback. We still see a potential for a retest of 1.620-1.0590 support area, where we expect a new bullish attempt.

Short term scenarios:

Bearishtowards 1.0620, as long as below 1.720.

In case we reach 1.0620-1.0590 area, we expect an upside rebound targeting 1.0700.

Short term key support and resistance

1.0660 1.0620 1.0580

1.0710 1.0770 1.0810

GBPUSD

GBPUSD failed to hold below1.2430-1.2420 support level and the 50-days simple moving average, as the price rebounded and ended the day higher. A bullish hammer candle was formed at this key support and that hints we could see a more upside for the pair in coming days. It is also important to mention that the latest downside attempt could be a mere retest of the previously broken falling trend line as shown on chart.

Short term scenarios:

Bullish scenario was confirmed, targeting 1.2600 and 1.2700. As long as above 1.2350.

Short term key support and resistance

1.2475 1.2420/301.2350

1.2545 1.2600 1.2670

USDJPY

USDJPY pulled back higher towards 122.50 resistance level, where the bounce was initially halted by new sellers. The breakout below the recent sideways consolidation favors the continuation of the bearish wave.

Short term scenarios:

Bearish targeting 111.65 and 111.07. Risk limit above 113.50

Short term key support and resistance

112.00 111.40 111.00

112.55 113.50 113.85

GOLD

Gold maintains the bullish bias after the breakout above 1219 resistance levels and prior highs.The short to medium term trend continues to be bullish. However, we might see a downside pullback as stochastic is extensively overbought. 1220 area should be the floor for this pullback.

Short term scenarios:

Bullish towards 1240.00 as long as above 1210.00

Short term key support and resistance

1225.00 1219.00 1215.00

1235.00 1240.00 1250.00