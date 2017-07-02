Daily Technical Outlook for Majors and Gold

EURUSD

The EURUSD dips towards the rising chnanel support as the price continues to pullback lower within the context of the short term uptrend that started from 1.0340 low in early January. Holding below the channel support may extend the downside towards 1.0620 support area. However, without a clear break below that support the short term trend remains intact.

Short term scenarios:

Bearish towards 1.0620, as long as below 1.750.

In case we reach 1.0620, we expect an upside rebound targeting 1.0700.

Short term key support and resistance

1.0660 1.0620 1.0580

1.0710 1.0770 1.0810

GBPUSD

GBPUSD is approaching the main support level we were targeting in our latest update around 1.2420. This level remains the key towards the short term direction for the pair. Where a break below it will confirm a double top pattern and may extend the downside for the pair towards 1.2250 areas. Alternatively, if we see renewed buying pressures at 1.2420 we will be looking for a bounce back higher.

Short term scenarios:

Awaiting confirmation of a bullish rebound or a bearish breakout at 1.2420 key level.

Short term key support and resistance

1.2420 1.2315 1.2255

1.2465 1.2515 1.2540

USDJPY

USDJPY broke below 112.00 support level. The price may have completed the recent sideways consolidation and heading towards a new bearish wave. Downside bias is favored over the short term, targeting the 38.2 and 50.00 Fibonacci retracement levels. While holding below 113.50 is required for the bearish bias to remains intact.

Short term scenarios:

Bearish targeting 111.40 and 111.07. Risk limit above 113.50

Short term key support and resistance

112.00 111.40 111.00

112.55 113.50 113.85

GOLD

Gold broke higher; the price has taken 1219 resistance levels and prior highs, extending the upside to around 1235. The price faces 1240.00 level as the next key resistance, where we might see a downside pullback and retest of the broken resistance-turned-support at 1219 before new upside attempts.

Short term scenarios:

Bullish towards 1240.00 as long as above 1210.00

Short term key support and resistance

1225.00 1219.00 1215.00

1235.00 1240.00 1250.00