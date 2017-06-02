Daily Technical Outlook for Majors and Gold

EURUSD

The EURUSD continues to trade within the main rising channel that started from early january. Maintaining the uptrend(Series of higher highs and higher lows). Holding above the rising channel support favors the bullish scenario over the short term. Targeting the main resistance area around 1.0850-1.0875.

Short term scenarios:

Bullish towards 1.0800, targeting 1.0850.

Bearish below 1.0700, targeting 1.0615.

Short term key support and resistance

1.0730/10 1.0660 1.0610

1.0770 1.0810 1.0850/70

GBPUSD

GBPUSD breaks lower. The price managed to exit the rising channel, approaching the 50-days simple moving average and the neckline of the previously completed inverse head and shoulders pattern both reside around 1.2420. 1.2420 is the key support level to watch over the short term.

Short term scenarios:

Bearish towards 1.2420, as long as below 1.2540.

Alternative Scenario:

In the case of a break below 1.2540, look for more intraday upside towards 1.2600.

Short term key support and resistance

1.2465 1.2420 1.2315

1.2515 1.2540 1.2600

USDJPY

USDJPY continues to hold above the key support we stressed at 122.50-122.00 amid the overall bullish trend. Only a break below 112.00 may signal the end of the ongoing sideways consolidation and the extension of the bearish wave that started from around 118.60 levels.

Short term scenarios:

Bullish towards 113.45,113.85 and 115.00.

Bearish if below 112.00, targeting 111.35 and 111.00.

Short term key support and resistance

112.55 112.00 111.40

113.45 113.85 114.30

GOLD

Gold is retesting the recent key highs around 1219, however, the price failed to close the prior few sessions above that level, where rallies above it were encountered by new sellers. For now, we prefer to move to the sidelines on gold awaiting a clear confirmation of a bullish breakout, or a bearish reversal.

Short term scenarios:

Neutral

Short term key support and resistance

1219.00 1215.00 1207.00

1225.00 1231.00 1240.00