Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 26 Oct 2022 00:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
148.30
55 HR EMA
148.70
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
37
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy swings to continue.
Resistance
149.70 - Mon's high (AUS).
149.45 - Hourly res.
149.09 - Tue's high.
Support
147.52 - Tue's low.
147.02 - 61.8% r of 145.51-149.45.
146.21 - Last Fri's low.
USD/JPY - 148.01.. Although dlr moved relatively narrowly in Asia n Euro- pean morning on Tue following repeated yen intervention warnings by JP officials , price tumbled in tandem with U.S. yields in NY on weak U.S. data to 147.52.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic 75.32 low (Mar) due to co-ordinated yen-selling intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although price fell back to 99.00 in mid -2016, dlr later rallied in tandem with US yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul. The pair gained to 145.89 in post-BoJ Sep n briefly tanked to 140.36 on BoJ's intervention (1st time since 1998) but later rallied to a 32-year 151.94 peak last Fri b4 tumbling on aggressive BoJ's intervention to 146.21. Only daily close below 143.54 risks correction twd 140.36 while abv 151.00, 151.94, 153.37.
Today, dlr's selloff fm Fri's 32-year 151.94 to 145.51 Mon signals temp. top n subsequent bounce to 149.45 the same day indicates 1st leg of correction over n Tue's weakness to 147.52 would yield further volatile swings, below 147. 52 would yield 147.02 but 146.21 may hold. Abv 149.09 may risk 149.60/70.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
