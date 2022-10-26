Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 26 Oct 2022 00:05GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

148.30

55 HR EMA

148.70

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

37

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy swings to continue.

Resistance

149.70 - Mon's high (AUS).

149.45 - Hourly res.

149.09 - Tue's high.

Support

147.52 - Tue's low.

147.02 - 61.8% r of 145.51-149.45.

146.21 - Last Fri's low.

USD/JPY - 148.01.. Although dlr moved relatively narrowly in Asia n Euro- pean morning on Tue following repeated yen intervention warnings by JP officials , price tumbled in tandem with U.S. yields in NY on weak U.S. data to 147.52.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic 75.32 low (Mar) due to co-ordinated yen-selling intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although price fell back to 99.00 in mid -2016, dlr later rallied in tandem with US yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul. The pair gained to 145.89 in post-BoJ Sep n briefly tanked to 140.36 on BoJ's intervention (1st time since 1998) but later rallied to a 32-year 151.94 peak last Fri b4 tumbling on aggressive BoJ's intervention to 146.21. Only daily close below 143.54 risks correction twd 140.36 while abv 151.00, 151.94, 153.37.

Today, dlr's selloff fm Fri's 32-year 151.94 to 145.51 Mon signals temp. top n subsequent bounce to 149.45 the same day indicates 1st leg of correction over n Tue's weakness to 147.52 would yield further volatile swings, below 147. 52 would yield 147.02 but 146.21 may hold. Abv 149.09 may risk 149.60/70.